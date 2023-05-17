1/2 Mark 1911 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1911 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23574 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place January 18, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) AU (2) Condition (slab) PF66 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (1)