Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1911 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1911 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1911 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 418,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1911 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23574 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place January 18, 2021.

Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
435 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 J at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 J at auction Stack's - January 18, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

