1/2 Mark 1911 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 418,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1911 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23574 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 800. Bidding took place January 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
