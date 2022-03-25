Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1911 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1911 G "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1911 G "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 610,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1911 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 G at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 G at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
669 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 G at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 G at auction Heritage - February 8, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 G at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 G at auction iNumis - October 11, 2016
Seller iNumis
Date October 11, 2016
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

