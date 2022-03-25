Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1911 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 610,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1911 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 229 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
506 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search