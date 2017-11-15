Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1911 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 502,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1911 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1227 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2018
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search