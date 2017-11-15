Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1911 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1911 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1911 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 502,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1911 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1227 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 F at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
359 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 F at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 F at auction Heritage - January 25, 2018
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 F at auction Heritage - January 25, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2018
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1911 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1/2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search