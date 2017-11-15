1/2 Mark 1911 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1911 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1227 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 16, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (3) AU (2) Condition (slab) PF66 (3) CAMEO (3) Service NGC (3)