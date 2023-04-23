Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1911 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 376,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1911 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3944 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Attica Auctions
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
