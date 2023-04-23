Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1911 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1911 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1911 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 376,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1911 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3944 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Attica Auctions (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 E at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
164 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 E at auction Attica Auctions - April 23, 2023
Seller Attica Auctions
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 E at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 E at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 E at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 E at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 E at auction Goldberg - September 5, 2017
Seller Goldberg
Date September 5, 2017
Condition MS68 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 E at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
Seller Höhn
Date February 9, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 E at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
Seller Grün
Date November 9, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 14, 2014
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 14, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 E at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 E at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date May 3, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 E at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 E at auction Künker - June 23, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 23, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

