Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1911 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1911 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1911 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 703,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1911 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1069 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place December 7, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 D at auction Grün - May 13, 2015
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 33 EUR
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
To auction
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

