1/2 Mark 1911 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 703,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1911 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1069 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place December 7, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
