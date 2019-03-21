1/2 Mark 1911 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1911 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1069 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 62. Bidding took place December 7, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (1)