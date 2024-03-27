Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1911 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1911 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1911 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,710,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1911 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 907 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 2, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Schulman (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 A at auction Schulman - March 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 A at auction Schulman - October 18, 2023
Seller Schulman
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 A at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 A at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - March 2, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 A at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 A at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 A at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2013
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Germany 1/2 Mark 1911 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1911 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1911 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1/2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search