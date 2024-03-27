1/2 Mark 1911 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1911 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 907 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 2, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (4) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) PF62 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service ANACS (1)