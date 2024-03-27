Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1911 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,710,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1911 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 907 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 2, 2019.
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date March 2, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
