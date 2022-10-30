Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1909 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 816,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1909 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4460 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
