Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1909 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1909 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1909 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 816,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1909 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4460 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 J at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 J at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 J at auction Künker - March 11, 1999
Seller Künker
Date March 11, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search