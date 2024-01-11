Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1909 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1909 G "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1909 G "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 607,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1909 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2343 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place October 16, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 G at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 G at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 G at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 G at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 G at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 G at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 G at auction Stack's - June 2, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 2, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 G at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
312 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 G at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 G at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 16, 2019
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 16, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

