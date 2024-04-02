1/2 Mark 1909 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1909 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1347 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place August 27, 2023.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (2) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (10) Service PCGS (9) NGC (2)