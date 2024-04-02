Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1909 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 999,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1909 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1347 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place August 27, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 186 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search