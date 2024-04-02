Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1909 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1909 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1909 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 999,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1909 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1347 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place August 27, 2023.

Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 F at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
159 $
Price in auction currency 159 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 F at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 F at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 186 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 F at auction Heritage - February 22, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 22, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 F at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 F at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 F at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 F at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 F at auction Stack's - October 21, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2020
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 F at auction Auction World - April 23, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 F at auction Heritage - April 23, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date April 23, 2018
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - March 17, 2017
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date March 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 F at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

