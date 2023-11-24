Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1909 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1909 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1909 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 745,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1909 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2234 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 E at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 E at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - September 5, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 E at auction London Coins - June 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 E at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 E at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 E at auction Heritage - August 4, 2016
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 E at auction Heritage - August 4, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date August 4, 2016
Condition PF63 CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 E at auction Heritage - December 19, 2013
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 E at auction Heritage - December 19, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 E at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 E at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 E at auction Heritage - June 2, 2008
Seller Heritage
Date June 2, 2008
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

