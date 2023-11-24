Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1909 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 745,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1909 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2234 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date September 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 4, 2016
Condition PF63 CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 19, 2013
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
