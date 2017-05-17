Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1909 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1909 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1909 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,001,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1909 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2232 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 D at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
61 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 D at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 D at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 D at auction Künker - March 13, 2003
Seller Künker
Date March 13, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1909 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1/2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search