Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1909 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1909 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1909 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,404,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1909 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4439 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • London Coins (2)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 A at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 A at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2022
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 A at auction MUNZE - December 11, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 13, 2019
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 A at auction London Coins - June 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date June 1, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 A at auction London Coins - December 3, 2017
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 A at auction Künker - September 25, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 A at auction Künker - October 11, 2001
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1909 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1909 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1909 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1/2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search