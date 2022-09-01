Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1909 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,404,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1909 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4439 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Grün (1)
- Künker (2)
- London Coins (2)
- MUNZE (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2022
Condition MS62 CGC
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 200 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date December 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 13, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2003
Condition PROOF
Selling price
