1/2 Mark 1909 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1909 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4439 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service CGC (1)