1/2 Mark 1908 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,309,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1908 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2231 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
