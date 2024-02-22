Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1908 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1908 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1908 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,309,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1908 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2231 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Russiancoin (10)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 J at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 J at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 J at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - March 15, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date March 15, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 J at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 J at auction Russiancoin - August 18, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 J at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 J at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
298 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 J at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
243 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 J at auction Russiancoin - September 17, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 17, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 J at auction Russiancoin - May 14, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 14, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 J at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 22, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 J at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 J at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2018
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 J at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 J at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 J at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 J at auction WAG - December 30, 2013
Seller WAG
Date December 30, 2013
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 J at auction Numis.be - November 25, 2012
Seller Numis.be
Date November 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 J at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

