Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1908 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1908 G "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1908 G "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 675,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1908 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2230 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 G at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
98 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 G at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 G at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 G at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 G at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 G at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 G at auction HIRSCH - February 11, 2012
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 G at auction Frühwald - November 12, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date November 12, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 G at auction Künker - October 10, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 G at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 G at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

