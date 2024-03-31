Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1908 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 675,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1908 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2230 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Coinhouse (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (4)
- WAG (1)
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 11, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
