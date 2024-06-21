Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1908 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1908 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4520 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3319 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
