1/2 Mark 1908 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1908 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4520 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Сondition PROOF (9) XF (1) VF (10) Condition (slab) PF67 (1) PF65 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (2)