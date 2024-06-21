Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1908 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1908 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1908 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1908 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4520 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place July 4, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Künker (8)
  • Möller (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 F at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3319 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
3346 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 F at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 F at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 F at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 F at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 F at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 F at auction Busso Peus - May 17, 2019
Seller Busso Peus
Date May 17, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 F at auction iNumis - March 5, 2019
Seller iNumis
Date March 5, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 F at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 17, 2018
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 F at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 F at auction Künker - March 17, 2017
Seller Künker
Date March 17, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 F at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2016
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 F at auction WAG - April 10, 2016
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 F at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 F at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 F at auction Künker - June 20, 2013
Seller Künker
Date June 20, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 F at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

