1/2 Mark 1908 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1908 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4044 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (4) XF (1) No grade (1)