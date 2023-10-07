Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1908 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1908 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1908 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 591,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1908 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4044 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 E at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 E at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 E at auction Katz - November 22, 2015
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 E at auction WAG - June 14, 2015
Seller WAG
Date June 14, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 E at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

