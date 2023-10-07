Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1908 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 591,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1908 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4044 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Seller Katz
Date November 22, 2015
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
