Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1908 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 400,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1908 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2229 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
