Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1908 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1908 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1908 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 400,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1908 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2229 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (16)
  • Grün (6)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction BAC - March 29, 2023
Seller BAC
Date March 29, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction BAC - October 5, 2022
Seller BAC
Date October 5, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction BAC - May 11, 2022
Seller BAC
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction Numismática Leilões - August 9, 2021
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 9, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction BAC - February 26, 2019
Seller BAC
Date February 26, 2019
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 D at auction BAC - June 5, 2018
Seller BAC
Date June 5, 2018
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1908 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1/2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search