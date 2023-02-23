1/2 Mark 1908 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1908 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2229 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 370. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

