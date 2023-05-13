Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1908 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1908 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1908 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,018,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1908 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2228 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 A at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 13, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 57 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 A at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 A at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 A at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Germany 1/2 Mark 1908 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

