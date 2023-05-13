Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1908 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,018,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1908 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2228 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 57 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 80 USD
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1908 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
