1/2 Mark 1908 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1908 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2228 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (3) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)