Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1907 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1907 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1907 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,268,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1907 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4055 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 J at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 J at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 J at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 J at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 J at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 J at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 180 RUB
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 J at auction Katz - June 24, 2018
Seller Katz
Date June 24, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 J at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1907 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1/2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search