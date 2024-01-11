Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1907 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,268,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1907 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4055 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place May 16, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- Katz (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 180 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search