Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1907 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 927,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1907 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2411 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Eeckhout (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (2)
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Eeckhout
Date November 11, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search