1/2 Mark 1907 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1907 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2411 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (2) AU (2)