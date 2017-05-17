Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1907 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1907 G "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1907 G "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 927,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1907 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2411 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Eeckhout (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Grün (2)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
84 $
Price in auction currency 76 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 G at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
Seller Grün
Date November 18, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 G at auction Eeckhout - November 11, 2011
Seller Eeckhout
Date November 11, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 G at auction Frühwald - November 12, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date November 12, 2011
Condition PROOF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1907 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1/2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search