1/2 Mark 1907 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,202,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1907 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Grün (1)
- WAG (4)
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required


