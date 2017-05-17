Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1907 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1907 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1907 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,202,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1907 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 F at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date March 13, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 F at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
200 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 F at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 F at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

