1/2 Mark 1907 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1907 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1334 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 165. Bidding took place May 16, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (1) Service NGC (4)