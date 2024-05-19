Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1907 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 600,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1907 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 465 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Katz (2)
- Möller (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- WAG (1)
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search