Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1907 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1907 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1907 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 600,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1907 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 465 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.

Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 E at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
42 $
Price in auction currency 39 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 E at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 41 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 E at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 E at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 E at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 E at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 16, 2012
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 16, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 E at auction Möller - June 1, 2012
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 6, 2012
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 6, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 E at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date March 12, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 E at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

