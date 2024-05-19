1/2 Mark 1907 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1907 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 465 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 95. Bidding took place May 7, 2021.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)