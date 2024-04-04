Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1907 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1907 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1907 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,884,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1907 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27130 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (7)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
137 $
Price in auction currency 125 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction Karamitsos - April 6, 2019
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 6, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction Heritage - September 30, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction WAG - December 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date December 7, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction WAG - November 9, 2014
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction Heritage - November 29, 2012
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction Heritage - November 29, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date November 29, 2012
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction Heritage - July 19, 2012
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction Heritage - July 19, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction Heritage - May 1, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction Heritage - March 8, 2011
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction Heritage - March 8, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date March 8, 2011
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction Goldberg - October 29, 2009
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction Goldberg - October 29, 2009
Seller Goldberg
Date October 29, 2009
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 D at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

