1/2 Mark 1907 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1907 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27130 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.

