1/2 Mark 1907 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,884,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1907 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27130 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 431. Bidding took place April 25, 2012.
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 40 USD
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 6, 2019
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2018
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date November 9, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 29, 2012
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2012
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 1, 2012
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 8, 2011
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
