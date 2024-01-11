Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1907 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,168,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1907 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1776 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Heritage (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Sonntag (1)
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 154 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 15 USD
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 6, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
