1/2 Mark 1907 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1907 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1776 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.

