Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1907 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1907 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1907 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,168,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1907 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1776 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place December 9, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 A at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
154 $
Price in auction currency 154 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 A at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 15 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 A at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 A at auction Karamitsos - April 6, 2019
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 6, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 A at auction Sonntag - December 10, 2014
Seller Sonntag
Date December 10, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Germany 1/2 Mark 1907 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1907 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1907 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1/2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search