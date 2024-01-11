Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1906 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,273,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1906 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2227 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 525. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
