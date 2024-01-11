Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1906 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1906 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1906 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,036,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1906 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2226 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 F at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 F at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 F at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 F at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 F at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 F at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 F at auction Goldberg - February 20, 2018
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 F at auction Heritage - February 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date February 9, 2017
Condition PF65 CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 F at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 F at auction Heritage - August 2, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2011
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 F at auction Heritage - April 26, 2010
Seller Heritage
Date April 26, 2010
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 F at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 F at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

