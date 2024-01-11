Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1906 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,036,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1906 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2226 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Seller Goldberg
Date February 20, 2018
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 45 USD
Seller Heritage
Date February 9, 2017
Condition PF65 CAMEO ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 2, 2011
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
