Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1906 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,821,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1906 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2225 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
