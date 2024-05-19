Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1906 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1906 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1906 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,821,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1906 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2225 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 330. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (3)
  • WAG (2)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 E at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 E at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 E at auction Karamitsos - December 11, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 E at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 E at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 E at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 E at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 E at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 E at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date February 10, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 E at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 E at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 E at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 E at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 E at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 E at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 E at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS68 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1906 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1/2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search