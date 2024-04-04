1/2 Mark 1906 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1906 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2691 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) Service PCGS (1)