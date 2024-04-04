Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1906 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,977,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1906 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2691 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
