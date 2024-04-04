Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1906 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1906 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1906 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,977,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1906 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2691 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place May 15, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 D at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 D at auction Stephen Album - April 2, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 100 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 D at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 D at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 D at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 D at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 D at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 D at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 D at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 D at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 D at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 D at auction WAG - September 7, 2014
Seller WAG
Date September 7, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 D at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

