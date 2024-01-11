Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1906 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 29,754,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1906 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Höhn (2)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (1)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 3, 2014
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search