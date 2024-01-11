Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1906 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1906 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1906 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 29,754,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1906 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 221 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place May 12, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (5)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Stary Sklep - October 15, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 350 PLN
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 350 RUB
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Wójcicki - September 19, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Heritage - July 3, 2014
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Heritage - July 3, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date July 3, 2014
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
Seller Höhn
Date December 8, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1906 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1906 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1906 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1/2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search