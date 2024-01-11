1/2 Mark 1905 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1905 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4435 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)