Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1905 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,316,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1905 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4435 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
