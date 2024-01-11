Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1905 J "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1905 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1905 J "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,316,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1905 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4435 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 310. Bidding took place November 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 J at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 J at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 J at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 J at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 J at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 J at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 J at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 J at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 J at auction Heritage - July 19, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2012
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 38 USD
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 J at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search