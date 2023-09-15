Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1905 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1905 G "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1905 G "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,886,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1905 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61293 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place June 3, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 G at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 G at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 G at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 G at auction Heritage - June 4, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 G at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 G at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

