1/2 Mark 1905 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1905 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61293 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place June 3, 2020.

