1/2 Mark 1905 G "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,886,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1905 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61293 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,320. Bidding took place June 3, 2020.
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
720 $
Price in auction currency 720 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 4, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
