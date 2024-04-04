Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1905 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1905 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1905 F "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,310,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1905 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1564 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place January 14, 2024.

Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 F at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 F at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 F at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 F at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 F at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 F at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 F at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 F at auction Stephen Album - March 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 F at auction Rio de la Plata - March 12, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 F at auction MDC Monaco - November 14, 2019
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 F at auction Status International - October 18, 2019
Seller Status International
Date October 18, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 F at auction Heritage - September 20, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 F at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 F at auction WAG - November 10, 2013
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 F at auction Schulman - December 1, 2012
Seller Schulman
Date December 1, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 F at auction Heritage - November 29, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date November 29, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 F at auction Möller - November 20, 2012
Seller Möller
Date November 20, 2012
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 F at auction Heritage - November 1, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date November 1, 2011
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

