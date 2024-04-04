Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1905 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,310,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1905 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1564 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place January 14, 2024.
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
225 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS68 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 8, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date November 14, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Status International
Date October 18, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date November 10, 2013
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 29, 2012
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
