1/2 Mark 1905 F "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1905 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1564 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place January 14, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (8) AU (3) XF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS68 (1) MS67 (1) MS66 (4) PF67 (2) PF62 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (4)