Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1905 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,908,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Muldenhutten
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1905 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1035 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
