1/2 Mark 1905 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1905 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1035 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)