Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1905 E "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1905 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1905 E "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,908,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Muldenhutten
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1905 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Muldenhutten Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1035 sold at the WDA - MiM auction for PLN 450. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Grün (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 E at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 E at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date February 26, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
56 $
Price in auction currency 46 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 E at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 E at auction WDA - MiM - May 8, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date May 8, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price

Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 E at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 E at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 E at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1905 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1/2 Mark Numismatic auctions
