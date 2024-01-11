Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1905 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1905 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1905 D "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: VL Nummus

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,636,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1905 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24468 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Stack's (1)
  • VL Nummus (4)
  • WAG (2)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (5)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 63 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 2, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - March 4, 2021
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date March 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 3, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - December 3, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 3, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - September 3, 2020
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date September 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction Numismática Leilões - August 11, 2020
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date August 11, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction Stack's - October 22, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2019
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 D at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1905 All German coins German silver coins German coins 1/2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search