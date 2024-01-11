Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1905 D "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,636,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1905 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24468 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 432. Bidding took place September 25, 2023.
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 63 USD
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 2, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date December 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date December 8, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
