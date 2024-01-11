Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
1/2 Mark 1905 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,766,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 1/2 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1905 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21561 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.
- Alexander (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (8)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (3)
- Möller (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Sonntag (1)
- TMAJK sro (2)
- WAG (4)
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 77 USD
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
