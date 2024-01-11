Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

1/2 Mark 1905 A "Type 1905-1919" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 1/2 Mark 1905 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 1/2 Mark 1905 A "Type 1905-1919" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 37,766,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 1/2 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 1/2 Mark 1905 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21561 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 575. Bidding took place April 22, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (7)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • TMAJK sro (2)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction Heritage - February 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 77 USD
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction TMAJK sro - September 28, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller TMAJK sro
Date September 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction Russiancoin - September 28, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction Russiancoin - February 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction Heritage - December 16, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 16, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction Heritage - December 8, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 8, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction Russiancoin - October 27, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition MS67 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Germany 1/2 Mark 1905 A at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS67 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Mark 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

