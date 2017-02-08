Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1896-1903 "Type 1896-1903". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1896-1903 "Type 1896-1903" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1896-1903 "Type 1896-1903" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1896-1903
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1896-1903 . Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 2672 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896-1903 at auction Künker - February 8, 2017
Seller Künker
Date February 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1896 All German coins German silver coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search