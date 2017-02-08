Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1896-1903 "Type 1896-1903". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1896-1903
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1896-1903 . Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 2672 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
