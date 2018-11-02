Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1877 D "Type 1877-1878". One-sided strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: One-sided strike
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark D. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21519 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
513 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF67 PCGS
Selling price
345 $
Price in auction currency 345 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 4, 2010
Condition PF66 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
