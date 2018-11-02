50 Pfennig 1877 D "Type 1877-1878". One-sided strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark D. One-sided strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21519 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 805. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

