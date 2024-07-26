Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1903 A "Type 1896-1903" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1903 A "Type 1896-1903" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1903 A "Type 1896-1903" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 384,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (210)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1903 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1206 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 166 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1903 A at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1903 A at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1903 A at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1903 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1903 A at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1903 A at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Künker - November 17, 2023
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1903 A at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1903 A at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1903 A at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1903 A at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date June 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
