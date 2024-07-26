50 Pfennig 1903 A "Type 1896-1903" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1903 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1206 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

