50 Pfennig 1903 A "Type 1896-1903" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 384,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1903
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (210)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1903 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1206 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,200. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1903 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
