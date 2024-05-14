Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1902 F "Type 1896-1903" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1902 F "Type 1896-1903" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1902 F "Type 1896-1903" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 95,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1902 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2024 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • BAC (10)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage (4)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (5)
  • Künker (15)
  • Möller (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (15)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (9)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1902 F at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
675 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1902 F at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Germany 50 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1902 F at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1902 F at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1902 F at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1902 F at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1902 F at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1902 All German coins German silver coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search