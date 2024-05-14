Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1902 F "Type 1896-1903" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 95,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1902
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (93)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1902 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2024 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place May 29, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1902 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
