Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1901 A "Type 1896-1903" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1901 A "Type 1896-1903" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1901 A "Type 1896-1903" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 194,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1901 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2220 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Künker (7)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (2)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Stack's (3)
  • WAG (9)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction Künker - November 4, 2021
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction Stack's - August 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction Sonntag - June 1, 2021
Seller Sonntag
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction Felzmann - March 17, 2021
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction WAG - December 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction WAG - June 7, 2020
Seller WAG
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction Sonntag - November 26, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction Grün - May 15, 2019
Seller Grün
Date May 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1901 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1901 All German coins German silver coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search