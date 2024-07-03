50 Pfennig 1901 A "Type 1896-1903" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1901 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2220 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

