Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1901 A "Type 1896-1903" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 194,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1901
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1901 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2220 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (4)
- Künker (7)
- Numimarket (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Sonntag (4)
- Stack's (3)
- WAG (9)
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 4, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2021
Condition AU58 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Felzmann
Date March 17, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search