50 Pfennig 1900 J "Type 1896-1903" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1900 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6088 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Сondition UNC (14) AU (28) XF (40) VF (40) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (6)

Cayón (1)

DNW (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (3)

Gärtner (3)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (20)

Heritage (4)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (4)

Jesús Vico (1)

Kroha (2)

Künker (26)

London Coins (2)

Möller (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Rauch (1)

Rhenumis (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (4)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (17)

UBS (1)

WAG (7)

Westfälische (2)