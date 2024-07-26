Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1900 J "Type 1896-1903" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 192,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1900
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1900 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6088 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
