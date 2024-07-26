Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1900 J "Type 1896-1903" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1900 J "Type 1896-1903" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1900 J "Type 1896-1903" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 192,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1900 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6088 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place March 24, 2021.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
376 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1900 J at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1900 J at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
Seller Möller
Date June 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1900 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
