Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1898 A "Type 1896-1903" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 387,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1898
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (162)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1898 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1487 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Busso Peus (11)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Felzmann (4)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (10)
- Grün (16)
- Heritage (4)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (9)
- iBelgica (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (25)
- London Coins (2)
- Möller (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nihon (3)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (7)
- Stack's (1)
- Status International (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- UBS (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (20)
- WCN (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search