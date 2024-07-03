Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1898 A "Type 1896-1903" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1898 A "Type 1896-1903" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1898 A "Type 1896-1903" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 387,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (162)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1898 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1487 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Busso Peus (11)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (10)
  • Grün (16)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (9)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (25)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Möller (2)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nihon (3)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (20)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1898 A at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
290 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1898 A at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 140 USD
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1898 A at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1898 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1898 A at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1898 A at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1898 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1898 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1898 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1898 A at auction London Coins - March 3, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1898 A at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1898 A at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1898 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1898 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1898 A at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1898 A at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1898 A at auction iBelgica - June 21, 2023
Seller iBelgica
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1898 A at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1898 A at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1898 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1898 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Category
Year
Search