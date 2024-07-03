Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1896 A "Type 1896-1903" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1896 A "Type 1896-1903" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1896 A "Type 1896-1903" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 389,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1896 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2218 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (4)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (8)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (9)
  • Grün (13)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (8)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (22)
  • London Coins (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Soler y Llach (4)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • WAG (25)
  • Westfälische (3)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 225 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
302 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 11, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Heritage - April 13, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1896 A at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1896 All German coins German silver coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search