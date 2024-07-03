Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1896 A "Type 1896-1903" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 389,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1896
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1896 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2218 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Coinhouse (1)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (8)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Grün (13)
- Heritage (5)
- HERVERA (4)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (8)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (22)
- London Coins (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- NOA (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Sonntag (5)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (1)
- WAG (25)
- Westfälische (3)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 13, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search