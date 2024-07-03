50 Pfennig 1896 A "Type 1896-1903" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1896 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2218 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (26) AU (33) XF (44) VF (31) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (1) MS64 (5) MS63 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) PF65 (1) PF63 (2) Service NGC (10) PCGS (6)

Seller All companies

ANTIUM AURUM (1)

Aurea (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (4)

Coinhouse (1)

DNW (1)

Emporium Hamburg (8)

Felzmann (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (2)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (9)

Grün (13)

Heritage (5)

HERVERA (4)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (8)

Katz (1)

Künker (22)

London Coins (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (1)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (2)

Soler y Llach (4)

Sonntag (5)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

WAG (25)

Westfälische (3)

Wormser Auktionshaus (2)