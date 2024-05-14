50 Pfennig 1878 E "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1878 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2070 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

