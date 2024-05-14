Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1878 E "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1878 E "Type 1877-1878" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1878 E "Type 1877-1878" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 364,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1878
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1878 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2070 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1878 E at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1878 E at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1878 E at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
854 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1878 E at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1878 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1878 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1878 E at auction Vila Rica Moedas Ltda - March 15, 2023
Seller Vila Rica Moedas Ltda
Date March 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1878 E at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1878 E at auction Bruun Rasmussen - February 18, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1878 E at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1878 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1878 E at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1878 E at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1878 E at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1878 E at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1878 E at auction Aurea - December 11, 2021
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1878 E at auction Stack's - June 23, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS61 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1878 E at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1878 E at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1878 E at auction Felzmann - July 1, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date July 1, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1878 E at auction Felzmann - March 4, 2020
Seller Felzmann
Date March 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

