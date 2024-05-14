Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1878 E "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 364,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1878
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1878 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2070 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place May 15, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aurea (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- DNW (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (13)
- Heritage (1)
- Höhn (8)
- Künker (15)
- London Coins (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Schulman (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- WAG (10)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
854 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date June 23, 2021
Condition MS61 ANACS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1878 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search