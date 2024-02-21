Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1877 J "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,337,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
