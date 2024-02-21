Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1877 J "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1877 J "Type 1877-1878" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1877 J "Type 1877-1878" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,337,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark J. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Aurea - December 12, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date December 12, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - March 21, 2019
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date March 21, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction WAG - December 3, 2017
Seller WAG
Date December 3, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 J at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2017
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
