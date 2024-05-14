Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1877 H "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1877 H "Type 1877-1878" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1877 H "Type 1877-1878" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,510,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2042 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (4)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (20)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 22, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2019
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - October 18, 2018
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 H at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1877 All German coins German silver coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search