50 Pfennig 1877 H "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2042 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (5) AU (15) XF (20) VF (18) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (5)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (9)

Heritage (4)

ibercoin (1)

Künker (5)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Rauch (1)

Sonntag (4)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (20)

WAG (4)