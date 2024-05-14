Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1877 H "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,510,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2042 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place February 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (4)
- ibercoin (1)
- Künker (5)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Sonntag (4)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (20)
- WAG (4)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date October 18, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Selling price
