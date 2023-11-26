Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1877 G "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1877 G "Type 1877-1878" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1877 G "Type 1877-1878" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,061,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Karlsruhe
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5017 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place September 29, 2005.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 G at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
252 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 G at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 G at auction WAG - August 27, 2023
Seller WAG
Date August 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 G at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 G at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 G at auction Rio de la Plata - March 19, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 G at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 G at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 G at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 G at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 G at auction Künker - December 4, 2019
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 G at auction London Coins - December 1, 2019
Seller London Coins
Date December 1, 2019
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 G at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 G at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
Seller WAG
Date December 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 G at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
Seller WAG
Date October 7, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 G at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 G at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 G at auction Künker - April 6, 2017
Seller Künker
Date April 6, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 G at auction Heritage - December 1, 2016
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 G at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
Seller Grün
Date May 13, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

