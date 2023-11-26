Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1877 G "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,061,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Karlsruhe
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5017 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place September 29, 2005.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (12)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (16)
- London Coins (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (6)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 6, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2016
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search