50 Pfennig 1877 G "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark G. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Karlsruhe Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5017 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place September 29, 2005.

