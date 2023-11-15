Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1877 F "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,145,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Stuttgart
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2210 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
