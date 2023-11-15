Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1877 F "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1877 F "Type 1877-1878" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1877 F "Type 1877-1878" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,145,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Stuttgart
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark F. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Stuttgart Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2210 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place February 24, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Grün (5)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (4)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Stack's - August 20, 2018
Seller Stack's
Date August 20, 2018
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction WAG - January 14, 2018
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Teutoburger - September 9, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 9, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Teutoburger - February 25, 2017
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 25, 2017
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction WAG - October 2, 2016
Seller WAG
Date October 2, 2016
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Teutoburger - September 10, 2016
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Sonntag - June 2, 2016
Seller Sonntag
Date June 2, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction WAG - May 8, 2016
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 F at auction Busso Peus - January 16, 2016
Seller Busso Peus
Date January 16, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1877 All German coins German silver coins German coins 50 Pfennig Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search