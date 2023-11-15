Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1877 E "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1877 E "Type 1877-1878" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1877 E "Type 1877-1878" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,296,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Dresden
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1353 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Künker (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • WAG (4)
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Gärtner - June 12, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date June 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
Seller WAG
Date November 4, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction WAG - March 11, 2018
Seller WAG
Date March 11, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Soler y Llach - October 25, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Grün - May 17, 2017
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction WAG - January 15, 2017
Seller WAG
Date January 15, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Künker - June 25, 2015
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Grün - May 18, 2013
Seller Grün
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Künker - March 15, 2013
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Frühwald - November 12, 2011
Seller Frühwald
Date November 12, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Höhn - September 10, 2011
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 E at auction Grün - May 25, 2011
Seller Grün
Date May 25, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

