Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1877 E "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,296,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Dresden
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark E. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Dresden Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1353 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 460. Bidding took place November 14, 2023.
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
500 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
238 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 14, 2018
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date September 10, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
