Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

50 Pfennig 1877 D "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 50 Pfennig 1877 D "Type 1877-1878" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 50 Pfennig 1877 D "Type 1877-1878" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 2,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,315,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 50 Pfennig
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Munich
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47) Varieties (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3802 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.

Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
88 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Höhn - May 6, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date May 6, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction WAG - March 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date March 12, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Rauch - October 17, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date October 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction WAG - April 11, 2021
Seller WAG
Date April 11, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 29, 2021
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Aurea - December 11, 2020
Seller Aurea
Date December 11, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Heritage - May 21, 2020
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Heritage - May 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date May 21, 2020
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 50 Pfennig 1877 D at auction Künker - July 17, 2019
Seller Künker
Date July 17, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Pfennig 1877 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

