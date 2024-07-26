Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
50 Pfennig 1877 D "Type 1877-1878" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 2,78 g
- Pure silver (0,0804 oz) 2,502 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,315,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 50 Pfennig
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Munich
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 50 Pfennig 1877 with mark D. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Munich Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3802 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,050. Bidding took place May 10, 2021.
